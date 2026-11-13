Patina Group, which operates several third-party restaurants at Disney Springs and EPCOT, has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Patina Group Settlement

The case began in 2024 when workers at five Patina Group restaurants at Disney Springs - Morimoto Asia, Pizza Ponte, Maria & Enzo's, The Edison, and Enzo's Hideaway - announced their intention to unionize with UNITE HERE Local 737 and filed unfair labor charges with the NLRB.

One of the leaders of the unionization movement was Kristen Mercer, a server at Maria & Enzo’s, who told Orlando Weekly that her motivation to unionize was in part driven by the difficulties affording health insurance for a chronic illness. She doesn’t receive health benefits through Patina and is priced out of the Affordable Care Act marketplace. "I'm in this Catch-22 situation of going without insurance right now,” she said.

The complaints alleged the Patina Group was unlawfully surveilling workers at their Disney Springs and EPCOT restaurants to determine if they were engaging in union activity, threatening to not promote workers who were organizing, and coercing them against unionization.

Another complaint addressed the firing of Disney Springs employee Julissa "Julie" Ruiz, which was allegedly in retaliation for her reporting sexual harassment by a supervisor.

In June, the NLRB’s general counsel ordered Patina Group to cease and desist intimidatory tactics, post physical notices about employees’ rights to unionize, and rehire Ruiz, as well as provide her back pay.

Patina initially refused to comply and a trial was set for September 15. Before that date, Patina agreed to a settlement which included an unannounced amount of back pay for Ruiz.

Mercer said she cried and hugged Ruiz when they heard the news. "We're very proud of her for keeping to it. We've been by her side through it the whole time, with continuing this pressure on the company, and letting them know that what they did wasn't OK."

Patina Group emailed all of its Disney Springs employees last month to confirm they have the right to form or join a union. They posted physical notices, which must remain up for at least 60 days, in break rooms:

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT to freely communicate with co-workers about UNITE HERE LOCAL 737 (the Union) or any other union and about rates of pay, wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment, and WE WILL NOT do anything to interfere with your exercise of that right.

Lauren Hewitt, another Maria & Enzo’s server, called the settlement “very validating.”

Patina Group did not respond to Orlando Weekly’s request for comment.

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