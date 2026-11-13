Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear are dressed up for the holiday season in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Woody’s Holiday Costume

Woody's holiday costume features a bright red vest lined with a candy cane pattern. A Christmas tree patch sits on the right side, while a gift patch appears on the left with his sheriff's pin attached above it.

A green design wraps around the vest, extending from the front to the back. He also has a candy cane tucked into the holster on his belt.

Jessie’s Holiday Costume

Jessie's holiday costume features a bright green vest lined with a red and white candy pattern. Two peppermint patches sit on each side of the vest.

Guests can meet Woody and Jessie in their holiday costumes at their usual spot near the Toy Story Mania entrance.

Buzz Lightyear’s Holiday Costume

Buzz keeps it simple with a festive Santa hat for his holiday costume. Guests can find him near the entrance to Toy Story Land, across the walkway from Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

Check out Nick and Judy's holiday costumes, along with Dug, Pluto, Goofy, and more at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What characters do you want to see this holiday season? Let us know on social media!

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