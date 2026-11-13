Santa and Mrs. Claus are now meeting guests at a new location in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland. They have never greeted guests in this spot before.

Santa & Mrs. Claus in Toontown

Guests can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Trolley Barn, near Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin. Santa previously met at the Fantasyland Theatre, which is now home to Bluey's Best Day Ever.

Inside the barn are homemade-style decorations, apparently made by Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby. These include garland with a reindeer face in the center.

Guests pass a banner reading “A Toontown Christmas with Santa.” It has sketches of a Santa hat, reindeer, and Chuuby the bird from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

There’s a gift box atop a shelf. Artwork on the walls includes a Forest of Duckburg travel poster.

Other pieces include silhouettes of DuckTales characters enjoying the great outdoors. Full-color art depicts Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby along with Humphrey the Bear in the wilderness. The ducklings wear their Junior Woodchucks of the World scout uniforms.

A map of Toontown has been scribbled on, turning into a Santa tracker. Dotted lines run from the barn to various Toontown locations then up to the North Pole.

A “Troop Hike” collage features photos of the duck family, plus a cameo by Spike the Bee.

Santa meets on a set with a fake fireplace, wood Christmas tree, and bench. There’s a big rug with the Junior Woodchucks of the World (WJW) logo in the center.

“Welcome Santa” is made out of sticks and felt pennants above the fireplace. The WJW logo is on the garland across the fireplace. There’s a wood-carved reindeer and a book of reindeer calls.

Stockings for Huey, Dewey, Louie, Webby, Gyro, and Launchpad hang to the sides.

The Christmas tree is topped with a birdhouse. Chuuby looks out from within.

Ornaments on the tree include compasses, WJW baubles, and more. They appear to be hung on pegs nailed into the hand-colored tree.

A bag of letters for Santa is on the ground beneath the tree.

Santa and Mrs. Claus meet periodically from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The holiday season has officially kicked off at Disneyland Resort and will run through January 6, 2027. Check out more festive coverage:

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