Disney’s Contemporary Resort is now decorated for the Walt Disney World holiday season, including its giant Christmas tree and gingerbread castle.

Christmas Tree

The tree sits in the courtyard in front of the resort. It’s adorned with colorful shiny baubles and a star on top.

Christmas Decorations

The porte-cochère has large strands of garland hanging from it. These are adorned with ornaments and bows.

In the lobby are wreaths and garlands around the check-in area. There’s also a small Christmas tree near the front entrance.

Gingerbread Castle

The gingerbread castle is on the fourth floor, next to the Fantasia Market. This year’s display does not have the Dream Lights-inspired lighting of years past. Instead, the towers feature purple, gold, and blue shingles.

It has a starry, snowy background and flat trees to the sides. A PhotoPass photographer is frequently stationed in front of the castle.

This is the display’s 15th year. It features 15 hidden Mickeys, the last of which was placed by a young guest on its opening day, plus a hidden five-legged goat. Made of real honey, sugar, eggs, and chocolate, the display is edible but will not be eaten by guests. At the end of the season, it is brought to bees to help with their repollination.

Holiday Treats

Next to the display is a kiosk offering treats and merchandise. The menu includes:

Linzer Cookie – $6.79

Gingersnap Cookie – $5.79

Peppermint Bark – $14.99

Mickey-shaped Sugar Cookie – $5.49

Mickey Cinnamon Roll – $7.99

Gluten/Wheat-Friendly Gingerbread Mickey – $11.79

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s – $4.99 Add-ons: Gingerbread or Peppermint Syrup – $0.50 Bailey’s Original Irish Cream Liqueur – $6.75 Amaretto Liqueur – $6.75 Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur – $5.50



Gingerbread Merchandise

Gingerbread merchandise includes a Contemporary Resort ornament ($24.99) and limited edition pin ($24.99). There’s also a limited release pin ($21.99) representing all of this year’s gingerbread displays across Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Next Thursday, from 11 a.m. to noon, pastry chefs will appear at the display to sign merchandise.

Do you visit Disney’s gingerbread displays each year? Let us know on social media.

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