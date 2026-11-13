We review the holiday version of the viral cookie dough brownie ice cream sandwich at Santa’s Holiday Grove in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with several other treats.

The holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort officially kicks off today, November 13, and runs through January 6, 2027. One of the many festive offerings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Santa’s Holiday Grove, located across from Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond! at Theater in the Wild.

In addition to a Santa Claus meet and greet, specialty food and beverages are available. We got several of them to review.

Santa’s Holiday Grove Food Reviews

Peppermint-Chocolate Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich – $8.99

Double-chocolate peppermint cookie dough layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie

This has all the same textures and flavors as the viral ice cream sandwich but with the addition of peppermint. If you like mint ice cream, you’ll love this.

Rating out of 7: 7

Pistachio Cookie – $4.99

White chocolate chip cookie with Sicilian pistachios, dried cranberries, and candied orange

This tastes more like a sugar cookie than anything else. There’s a pistachio aftertaste but nothing noteworthy.

Rating out of 7: 3

Pan de Jamon – $7.99

Smoked ham, olive, and orange raisin bread roll

If you like olives and a sweet aftertaste, then you’ll find this fine. We didn’t like the sweet ham or subtly sweet bread. The textures and presentation are lovely but the olive taste is too strong.

Rating out of 7: 2

Chocolate Tree Croissant – $5.49

Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

This is more pretty than good. It’s half a croissant and tastes fine, but not outstanding. The hazelnut is a lot, so you must like that cakey chocolate texture.

Rating out of 7: 3

Santa Hat Croissant – $5.49

Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

This is identical flavor-wise to the Chocolate Tree Croissant, just with different exterior decorations.

Rating out of 7: 3

Jalapeño-Cheddar Pretzel – $8.49

This is your standard Jalapeño-Cheddar Pretzel often available at other Walt Disney World locations. It’s delicious - better than a standard Mickey pretzel (which is also available at Santa’s Holiday Grove).

Rating out of 7: 7

Mixed Berry Focaccia – $6.29

Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry compote focaccia with lemon icing

The berries have a flavorful punch that will rock your taste buds in a good way. The bread is sticky and moist. The lemon adds a refreshing touch. If you don’t like tart, fresh food, this is not for you, but we loved it.

Rating out of 7: 6

Cookie Butter Milkshake – $6.49

Topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a chocolate-dipped cookie

Texture-wise, this reminds us of a Wendy’s Frosty. The only really exciting part is the Biscoff cookie crumbles at the bottom. Otherwise, there are better milkshakes to get for a similar price. It tastes more like vanilla with Biscoff than cookie butter.

Rating out of 7: 4

Santa’s Holiday Grove Full Menu

Check out the full menu:

New! Peppermint-Chocolate Cookie Dough Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich – $8.99 Double-chocolate peppermint cookie dough layered with vanilla ice cream and fudgy brownie

New! Chocolate Tree Croissant – $5.49 Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

New! Santa Hat Croissant – $5.49 Croissant filled with hazelnut spread dipped in white chocolate

New! Pan de Jamon – $7.99 Smoked ham, olive, and orange raisin bread roll

New! Mixed Berry Focaccia – $6.29 Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry compote focaccia with lemon icing

Chocolate-dipped Mickey Gingerbread – $6.49 Mickey gingerbread cookie dipped in chocolate

New! Festive Chocolate Chip Cookie – $4.79 Chocolate chip cookie with holiday sprinkles

New! Cookie Butter Milkshake – $6.49 Topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a chocolate-dipped cookie

New! Pistachio Cookie – $4.99 White chocolate chip cookie with Sicilian pistachios, dried cranberries, and candied orange

New! Jalapeño-Cheddar Pretzel – $8.49

Mickey-shaped Pretzel – $7.49

New! Chilled Mulled Wine – $9.75 Chilled Cabernet Sauvignon mulled with fresh orange, star anise, cinnamon, and cloves

Coca-Cola Bottled Beverages – $5.50

DASANI Bottled Water – $4.25

Guests who meet Santa also get free holiday-shaped Life Savers gummies.

What holiday treat are you excited to try? Let us know on social media.

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