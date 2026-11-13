Several holiday novelties have arrived at Disneyland for the 2026 Christmas season: a Chip ‘n’ Dale straw clip, a Mickey wreath straw clip, and an ornament glow cube.

Holiday Chip ‘n' Dale Candy Cane Straw Clip – $8.49

with purchase of beverage

The straw clip depicts Chip at the top of the candy cane, and Dale (with a bright red nose) at the bottom. They both wear Santa hats. It hooks into the red straw via a green clip.

Find it at these locations:

Disneyland Park: Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country and Little Red Wagon

Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country and Little Red Wagon Disney California Adventure Park: A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma's Recipes, Holiday Duets, and Merry Mashups

A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma's Recipes, Holiday Duets, and Merry Mashups Disneyland Hotel: Goofy's Kitchen

Mickey Wreath Holiday Straw Clip – $9.49

with purchase of beverage

The clip features a shiny green wreath with ornaments and holly. A red bow is at the bottom of the wreath. Mickey is in the center, and he wears a Santa hat. It connects to the red straw via a lobster claw clip.

Find it at these locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill, Good Boy! Grocers, Harbour Galley, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Red Rose Taverne, Royal Street Veranda, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill, Good Boy! Grocers, Harbour Galley, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Red Rose Taverne, Royal Street Veranda, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Churros at Hollywood Land, Churros near Goofy's Sky School, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Mortimers Market, Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Willie's Churros at Buena Vista Street

Holiday Ornament Glow Cube – $12.99

with purchase of beverage

The Mickey-shaped glow cube is green with a strand of Christmas lights covering the entire surface. The top has a gold topper/cap. There is a button on the bottom of the cube to activate the light-up feature.

The glow cube is available at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

More novelties include a light-up Stitch sipper, Toy Story gingerbread house bucket, and holiday train bucket.

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