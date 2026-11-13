Stitch is making mischief at Disneyland Resort as a brand-new Christmas tree sipper this holiday season.

Stitch Christmas Tree Sipper – $26.99

Includes any Bottled Beverage at time of purchase. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last.

The plastic molded sipper depicts Stitch wearing a Christmas tree, red boots, and red mittens. He’s gnawing on a candy cane.

The tree has colorful ornaments across its lower half. There’s a yellow star on top.

The top of the tree can be removed for filling with a drink. The sipper straw pops out of the back. Behind his right ear is the spot to activate the lights.

Photos from Walt Disney World

The detachable strap features images of Stitch in his Christmas tree costume or a Santa hat, along with string lights and tropical flowers. It has red plastic hardware.

Photos from Walt Disney World

There are two settings for the light up star. One fades on and off and the other is steady. It’s the only part of the sipper that lights up.

Guests can find the sipper at several locations around Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it's a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it's a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill Disneyland Hotel: Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Check out the Toy Story gingerbread bucket, holiday train bucket, and other novelties.

Are you adding this sipper to your collection? Let us know on social media.

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