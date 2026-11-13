Special novelties have arrived at Disneyland Resort for the 2026 holiday season, including a standard popcorn bucket and two tumblers.

New Holiday Novelties

Holiday Popcorn Bucket – $16

The artwork wrapped around this bucket features Mickey Mouse in a holiday train engine. It has a red lid and handle.

Minnie, in a train car, is making a list and checking it twice. Goofy holds a candy cane.

Pluto is surrounded by reindeer, and Donald, Daisy, and Chip ‘n’ Dale bring up the rear. Red and green trees and snowflakes are all over the bucket.

The bucket is available at most popcorn carts throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Mobile order is available at select locations, with a limit of 10 per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler – $29.99

The tumbler’s artwork matches that of the popcorn bucket. Mickey and Minnie are pictured holding presents.

Pluto, wearing reindeer antlers, is at their feet with a bone. “Happy Holidays” is above them.

Like the bucket, it also features trees and snowflakes.

The lid is red with a handle and green sipper.

The strap is beige and patterned with holiday icons and the Disneyland Resort wordmark.

Guests can purchase the tumbler at these locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Studio Catering Co.

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Studio Catering Co. Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

Mobile orders are available at select locations. The limit is two per person, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Holiday Travel Tumbler – $14.99

The plastic tumbler has a red background with a snowy scene.

Mickey and Minnie are pictured exchanging presents under a “Happy Holidays” message.

The red strap features trees, snowflakes, and the Disney Parks wordmark in white.

The tumbler is available at these locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Mobile order is available at select locations. The limit for this item is 10 per person, per transaction. Discounts are available at select locations.

Are you taking home any of these holiday novelties? Let us know on social media.

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