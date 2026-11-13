Another date for Disney Jollywood Nights has officially sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and with that, November is completely sold out.

November Jollywood Nights Sold Out

Monday, November 21 is the latest November date to sell out, and with that, the entire month is unavailable. Tickets were price at $189 for this night.

This year, Jollywood Nights takes place on select nights from November 7 through January 5, 2027 - the first time the event will go into January. The following dates still have tickets available, along with ticket prices:

Monday, December 7 - $194

Saturday, December 12 - $199

Monday, December 14 - $199

Saturday, December 19 - $199

Monday, December 21 - $199

Wednesday, December 23 - $199

Sunday, January 3 - $194

Tuesday, January 5 - $189

Guests should buy their tickets as soon as possible if they plan to attend. We anticipate every date to sell out.

Jollywood Nights just kicked off its first party date on November 7, and we covered all the party's exclusive treats, entertainment, meet-and-greets, and more. Read our full guide and food reviews for this year’s event.

What are your thoughts on this year’s Jollywood Nights? Let us know on social media.

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