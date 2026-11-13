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November Completely Sold Out for Disney Jollywood Nights in 2026
By Alice Kennedy,9 days ago
Another date for Disney Jollywood Nights has officially sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and with that, November is completely sold out.
November Jollywood Nights Sold Out
Monday, November 21 is the latest November date to sell out, and with that, the entire month is unavailable. Tickets were price at $189 for this night.
This year, Jollywood Nights takes place on select nights from November 7 through January 5, 2027 - the first time the event will go into January. The following dates still have tickets available, along with ticket prices:
- Monday, December 7 - $194
- Saturday, December 12 - $199
- Monday, December 14 - $199
- Saturday, December 19 - $199
- Monday, December 21 - $199
- Wednesday, December 23 - $199
- Sunday, January 3 - $194
- Tuesday, January 5 - $189
Guests should buy their tickets as soon as possible if they plan to attend. We anticipate every date to sell out.
Jollywood Nights just kicked off its first party date on November 7, and we covered all the party's exclusive treats, entertainment, meet-and-greets, and more. Read our full guide and food reviews for this year’s event.
What are your thoughts on this year’s Jollywood Nights? Let us know on social media.
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