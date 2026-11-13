Dug, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy have debuted holiday costumes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Holiday Meet and Greets

Dug wears a red plaid bow that is wrapped around his collar. During our interaction with Dug, he greeted us with seasonal catchphrases like “happy holidays,” from his voice box on his collar.

Dug is meeting over at Discovery Island Trails West, and appearance times can be found on the Walt Disney World app.

Pluto and Goofy are meeting together, and they are both sporting a holiday twist to their usual outfits.

Pluto is still wearing his usual scarf around his neck with different patch designs, but for the holidays, he has added a set of multi-colored holiday lights on top.

Goofy is wearing his typical safari outfit, but instead of his yellow and black long-sleeve shirt, he is wearing one with a red and green plaid pattern.

Pluto and Goofy are meeting over in Asia between Mandala Gifts and the Everest Shrine. Appearance times can be found on the Walt Disney World app.

For the holidays, Daisy and Donald are both wearing their standard safari outfits with a few holiday touches. Donald has a sprig of holly attached to his left shirt pocket, and a ring of holly decorating his safari hat. Daisy is wearing a red poinsettia bow around her neck and has a braided red band around her hat.

Donald and Daisy meet near Garden Gate Gifts, and appearance times can be found on the Walt Disney World app.

More characters are donning their holiday finest this year, including Mickey and Minnie, Nick and Judy, and Chip ‘n’ Dale. Santa is meeting guests in a new location this year.

Are you excited about all the holiday costumes at Walt Disney World this year? Let us know on social media.

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