The Merry Menagerie puppet show has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 2026 holiday season at Walt Disney World.

Merry Menagerie

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Merry Menagerie was first introduced in 2019 and features puppeteers with artisan-crafted puppets. They wander Discovery Island between Island Mercantile and Riverside Depot, interacting with guests.

The official schedule on the Disney World app lists show times happening periodically between 9:45 a.m. and 12:35 p.m., and then again from 1:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

There are various types of animal puppets featured in the performance, including Arctic foxes, reindeer, and penguins. The puppets are white with light blue, purple, and gold highlights.

Smaller puppets can be operated by one performer, but larger puppets often require two or more performers.

During the performance, performers will walk around with the puppets and interact with guests.

The Merry Menagerie performances at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will run now until January 3, 2027. Santa is meeting at a new location this year, and several characters are out and about in holiday costumes-Nick and Judy plus Chip ‘n’ Dale.

Will you catch a performance of the Merry Menagerie this holiday season? Let us know on social meida.

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