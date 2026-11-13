The Toy Story Gingerbread House Bucket is now available at select locations across Disneyland for the holiday season.

Toy Story Gingerbread House Bucket – $39.75

Includes popcorn at time of purchase; limit two per person, per transaction.

Guests can find the bucket at popcorn carts and other quick-service spots in Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn at it's a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Traders, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn at it's a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Traders, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

The Coffee House Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

On one side, Bo Peep’s sheep are dressed like snowmen. Block toys spell out “TOY” Next to them.

The other side features Little Green Alien wearing a Santa hat and munching on a wreath-shaped cookie. He stands next to a Hamm cookie.

An interactive Little Green Alien pops out of the chimney.

At the back of the house is a figurine of Angel Kitty from Toy Story That Time Forgot next to a Christmas tree cookie. The strap attaches with snowflake hardware. It’s red with images of snowflakes and Toy Story characters.

Photos from Walt Disney World

A “Happy Holidays” message is printed on the interior of the lid, which is one half of the roof.

Are you taking home this popcorn bucket? Let us know on social media.

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