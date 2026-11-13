The closure of Disney’s Blizzard Beach due to cold weather has been extended by at least one more day.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Closed

As previously reported, the water park will be closed on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14. Disney has updated the Blizzard Beach hours to extend the closure through Sunday, November 15.

It is currently scheduled to reopen on Monday, November 16, but this could change depending on the forecast.

Earlier this week we reported cooler temperatures are on the way, and these dates will see highs in the 60s. Typically, water parks close when the daily high is less than 70°.

Typhoon Lagoon recently closed for its seasonal refurbishment, so neither of the Disney water parks will be open for guests this weekend.

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