Disney is celebrating Star Wars Life Day 2026 with a series of special edition merchandise, including a new lightsaber set and Grogu animatronic.

Life Day is celebrated on November 17 each year, marking the anniversary of the release of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. The fictional Wookiee holiday was introduced in the special.

Beginning Friday, November 13 through Monday, November 16, DisneyStore.com will host a daily countdown at 8 a.m. PT revealing products launching online and at Disney Parks for Life Day 2026.

Each day will reveal a new surprise:

November 13 – Lightsabers

November 14 – Galactic Archive Series

November 15 – Hasbro

November 16 – Fan Favorites

November 13 – Lightsabers: Ezra Legacy Lightsaber Set – Star Wars Rebels – Limited Edition

This set contains two Legacy Lightsaber hilts with sound effects inspired by Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels. When attached to a Lightsaber blade (sold separately), the hilts individually illuminate in green and blue.

The set comes in a gorgeous, illustrated box that plays scenes from Star Wars Rebels.

It will be available November 17 at 8 a.m. PT on DisneyStore.com and at Disney Parks beginning November 17 during regular park operating hours.

November 14 – Galactic Archive Series: K-2SO Premium Electronic Head

The perfect addition to any Star Wars collection, especially as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rogue One, this replica electronic head of a reprogrammed Imperial security droid, K-2SO, comes with movie-accurate phrases, lights, and sounds.

Available November 17 at 8 a.m. PT on DisneyStore.com and at Disney Parks beginning November 17 during regular park operating hours.

November 15 – Hasbro: Ultimate Grogu Animatronic

A 1:1 first of its kind animatronic of the beloved Star Wars character, Grogu, this premium animatronic comes with moving arms, legs, ears, blinking eyes, a mouth that opens and closes, and more. Complete with advanced technology like motors and sensors, Ultimate Grogu has three modes of play including responsive sounds and waving. He also comes with a cookie accessory.

Available for pre-order November 17 8 a.m. PT on DisneyStore.com and Spring 2027 at Disney Parks.

November 16 – Fan Favorites: Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet for Adults

Have an allegiance to Maul? You're in luck, as coming this Life Day 2026 is the Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet with horns atop and black and red detailing. This highly detailed replica also features voice-changing effects and plays character phrases.

Available November 17 at 8 a.m. PT on DisneyStore.com and at Disney Parks beginning November 17 during regular park operating hours.

Stay tuned to DisneyStore.com this week for even more daily reveals.

Batuu Adventure Buddies interactive toys will also be available for purchase at Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney Parks beginning November 17.

What new Star Wars collectibles are you excited to grab this Life Day? Let us know on social media.

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