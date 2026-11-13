A powered Holiday Train popcorn bucket featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto is now available at Disneyland.

Holiday Train Popcorn Bucket – $41

Includes Popcorn at time of purchase. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction. Available while supplies last; sales tax not included.

Guests can find the bucket at multiple locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it's a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it's a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it's a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill Disneyland Hotel: Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

This train popcorn bucket depicts Mickey on top holding a Christmas present. Pluto and a reindeer can be seen in the left window.

Minnie is in the right-hand side window of the train.

Photos from Walt Disney World

The roof on the cab of the locomotive opens to reveal a large holding area for popcorn. The bottom has the on/off switch and speaker.

Photo from Walt Disney World

On the back are Chip and Dale on a handcar, more Christmas presents, and a string of railroad lanterns along the top.

The lanyard is light blue with green snowflakes, and it features a train with Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Chip and Dale.

Are you planning to take home this popcorn bucket? Let us know on social media.

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