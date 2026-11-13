At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests will be able to purchase Batuu Adventure Buddies of an Ewok, a Huttlet, or Grogu. The merchandise will only be accessible via a virtual queue.

Batuu Adventure Buddies

Starting on November 17, guests will be able to create an interactive Batuu Adventure Buddy of either an Ewok, a Huttlet, or Grogu in Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Each Batuu Adventure Buddy comes with LCD eyes, facial expressions, and a mix of sounds. Sounds that are made by the buddies include giggles, laughs, and chatter that show off their personalities. The Batuu Adventure Buddies can also interact with things around them, like other droids that are sold at Droid Depot, and with tap commands that prompt certain movements.

Here are the different tap commands for each Batuu Adventure Buddy:

Ewok:

Endor Dance Party (Triple-Head-Tap): Rhythmic eye animations and Ewokese chanting/drumming sounds. Nearby Ewoks may also chime in.

Rhythmic eye animations and Ewokese chanting/drumming sounds. Nearby Ewoks may also chime in. Forest Call Chain (Double-Belly-Tap): Rapid double belly tap near other Batuu Adventure Buddies, letting out a scout call and allowing nearby toys to respond in their own languages.

Grogu:

Snack Surprise (Double-Belly-Tap): Feed Grogu with accompanying accessories and then quickly touch his belly, resulting in a belching sound effect, followed by a content sigh.

Feed Grogu with accompanying accessories and then quickly touch his belly, resulting in a belching sound effect, followed by a content sigh. Force Play (Triple-Head-Tap): Expressive "Force" eyes. Other toys nearby react in pure excitement.

Huttlet:

Appetite Echo (Double-Belly-Tap): Giggling and slithering eye animations, followed by a deep, mischievous Huttese laugh.

Giggling and slithering eye animations, followed by a deep, mischievous Huttese laugh. Cunning Deal Maker (Triple-Head-Tap): Mischievous eye animations turn into a big, victorious grin, with a shaped eye curve and "coin" animation.

Gear packs can be purchased to customize each Batuu Adventure Buddy. The pack doesn’t just come with outfits, they come with food, toys, and tools that can be connected to the buddy’s left and prompt interactions.

These gear packs include:

Endor Gear Set (Spear, Horn, Grilled Fish, and Endor Issue Poncho)

(Spear, Horn, Grilled Fish, and Endor Issue Poncho) Mandalore Gear Set (Mythosaur Axe, Nummies, Beskar Chest Armor, and Shoulder Cape)

(Mythosaur Axe, Nummies, Beskar Chest Armor, and Shoulder Cape) Batuu Gear Set (YT-1300 Freighter Model, All-Kit Tool, Ronto Wrap, and Bantuuan Poncho)

Guests can purchase and activate their own Buddy at Droid Depot, but they must join the virtual queue. The virtual queue will open to all guests at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. after they have scanned in to the park. There will not be a standby line available unless all virtual queue groups are called.

There will also be a limit of two guests per party when joining the queue, but both guests will be able to purchase buddies.

The Ewok Batuu Adventure Buddies have already arrived at Disneyland Park and were first available on August 13. Check out how the virtual queue went on release day and all of the fun gear packs that were available.

Do you want a Batuu Adventure Buddy? Let us know on social media.

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