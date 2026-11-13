The 2026 Disney Festival of Holidays has arrived at Disney California Adventure, bringing with it a singular pin as merchandise is scaled back.

Last year, there was zero merchandise released for this festival. We are unsure if there were supply or shipping issues, or if Disney simply didn’t order anything. However, with this being the second year merchandise has been largely non-existent, it appears this festival may no longer have much merchandise available.

This year’s festival runs from November 13, 2026, through January 6, 2027, and the pin will be available during this period while supplies last. We spotted it at Pan-Pacific Pin Traders, located near the San Fransokyo bridge.

Limited Release Pin – $21.99

This pin features Mickey and Minnie in yellow, orange, and pink outfits. Mickey wears a yellow shirt, orange jacket, and pink pants. Minnie wears a pink bow with flowers, a pink dress, and a yellow jacket.

Underneath, the pin reads “Disney Festival of Holidays” and “Disney California Adventure” with the year 2026 surrounding it. The background is a sparkly blue color.

Also check out all of the holiday novelties available at Disneyland Resort this season, and stay tuned for more festival coverage.

Are you attending the Disney Festival of Holidays this year? Let us know on social media.

For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news worldwide, visit WDWNT.