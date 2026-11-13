Disney shared a first look at the finished alpine-inspired holiday costumes Mickey and Friends will wear this winter at Disneyland Park.

Mickey & Friends Holiday Costumes

Disney teased Mickey and Minnie’s holiday looks with concept art earlier this year. All the characters have alpine-inspired attire. Mickey wears red overalls, a green shirt, and a Santa hat. Minnie wears a green dress, red capelet, and matching hat. Both outfits feature train appliqués.

Goofy is in a red coat over a Christmas sweater with green pants. Clarabelle wears a red cloak, orange top, and green skirt. Pluto has a green bandanna with red fringe.

Daisy is channeling Tinker Bell with a green dress featuring purple trim and fairy wings. Donald is dressed like an aviator with goggles on his head and a red jacket.

Chip wears green corduroy overalls while Dale has on a red striped vest. Both wear green train conductor hats.

Mickey and Friends will meet guests in these costumes in Town Square at Disneyland Park.

Which new outfit is your favorite? Let us know on social media.

For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news worldwide, visit WDWNT.