Santa’s Holiday Grove has opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 2026 holiday season. Guests can meet Santa, eat holiday treats, and enjoy snowfall.

Santa’s Holiday Grove

Watch our video below:

The holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort officially kicks off today, November 13, and runs through January 6, 2027. One of the many festive offerings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Santa’s Holiday Grove.

Santa's Holiday Grove takes over the walkway leading between the Tropical Americas construction site and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond! at Theater in the Wild. Directional signs for Santa Claus, who meets directly across from the theater, guide guests.

Along the walkway heading towards Holiday Grove, “wood” wraps cover tall columns that have speakers and lights attached at the top. A variety of plants and small trees are set in large pots. This trail has intermittent snow flurries throughout the day.

A pair of tents along the walkway will offer treats, including limited time holiday items. Stay tuned for our reviews!

Meeting Santa

Santa meets in this tent next to the Discovery River Amphitheater.

Various props, including trunks and a fake campfire, outside make the space look like Santa’s campsite.

Inside the tent is a workbench hung with knit stockings. There are cans of dripping paint and wood carvings. On the floor nearby is a rocking horse with wintry designs, ridden by a toy monkey.

Atop a red chest is a vintage radio, carved animal statues, and vases. A wooden toy train is on the floor.

Of course there’s a Christmas tree, located behind Santa. It’s decorated with wooden ornaments, berries, and strings of beads.

There’s a world map and a close-up map of Florida. The latter features the Tree of Life logo and a note about Santa’s Florida flight path.

Santa wears his iconic red suit with white trim. His bench features animal carvings and a red velvet seat.

During our visit on November 13, the meet and greet times for Santa were:

10:00 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

However, times may change.

After meeting Santa, guests get free holiday-shaped Life Savers gummies.

During the last two holiday seasons, guests could interact with Santa at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. The land officially closed on February 1 to become Tropical Americas.

Are you excited to meet Santa Claus at Santa’s Holiday Grove in Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let us know on social media.

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