Chip ‘n’ Dale’s holiday costumes have been downgraded for their first Christmas season after DinoLand’s permanent closure.

Chip ‘n’ Dale Costume Downgrade

This is the first Christmas season since the permanent closure of DinoLand, and Chip ‘n’ Dale have debuted new holiday costumes, which only consist of scarves. Chip wears a red and white striped scarf, and Dale wears a green and white striped scarf.

Previously, the duo met in DinoLand. Dale always wore Christmas lights around his Triceratops horns, while Chip donned a pair of reindeer antlers that sit over his dinosaur scales.

The new scarves are not nearly as festive or whimsical as the previous DinoLand costumes. We spotted them in the queue to meet Santa at Santa’s Holiday Grove.

DinoLand closed earlier this year to make way for Tropical Americas, which opens in 2027. Read our construction updates, including the near-completion of the entrance archway.

What do you think of Chip ‘n’ Dale’s new looks? Let us know on social media.

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