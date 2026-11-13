EPCOT Vice President Matt Simon has reportedly left Disney after resigning from his position.

EPCOT Vice President Leaves Disney

According to a WDWMagic source, Simon resigned as Vice President of EPCOT earlier this week and has left the company altogether.

Simon first became Vice President of EPCOT in March 2025. Before this role, Simon was Vice President of Disney Springs from May 2018 until he was put in charge of leading EPCOT.

Disney has yet to confirm Simon’s departure from the company. A replacement also hasn’t been named, but it will most likely be a current Disney executive and will likely lead to several other changes within Disney leadership as the company looks to fill his role.

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