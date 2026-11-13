Nick and Judy from Zootopia have made their holiday meet and greet debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 2026 Christmas season.

Nick & Judy Holiday Meet and Greet

Their space now has garland overhead with lights, flowers, baubles, starfish, and other holiday decorations.

We even spotted Judy’s rabbit ears, Nick’s shirt and tie, pawpsicles, and Gary De’Snake from Zootopia 2.

For their holiday costumes, Nick wears a green and blue argyle-patterned scarf with holly berries scattered all over.

Judy wears a pink scarf with rabbit silhouettes in a repeating pattern. Pink pom-poms hang from the bottom.

Mickey and Minnie are also wearing their holiday best for meet and greets in the park.

What do you think of the holiday look? Let us know on social media.

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