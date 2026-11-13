Mickey and Minnie are donning their holiday best for meet and greets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the 2026 Christmas season.

Mickey & Minnie Holiday Costumes

Guests can meet Mickey and Minnie together at Adventurers Outpost. The couple keeps their holiday gear simple. Mickey traded his tan shirt for a red one with a green neckerchief. He's added a plaid ribbon and holly to his hat. Minnie has a canvas hat with a red bow and a sprig of holly. Her scarf is tucked under the hat.

The tapestry backdrop changed earlier this year to include Tropical Americas and remove DinoLand. It features several nods to lands in Animal Kingdom, including Discovery Island, Africa, Asia, and Tropical Americas.

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