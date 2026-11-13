A new plush set featuring Gonzo and Rizzo the rat from The Muppet Christmas Carol is releasing online next week at Disney Store.

Muppet Christmas Carol Gonzo and Rizzo Plush Set Coming Soon

In the photo preview added to the Disney Store website, the limited-edition plush set contains Gonzo dressed in his Charles Dickens outfit and Rizzo the Rat dressed as himself, as seen in The MuppetChristmas Carol. The plush set will release online at Disney Store on Friday, November 20 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Last month, Disney Store released several plush keychains, blind box ornaments, and apparel items featuring characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol. Old Navy also released their own line of apparel for adults and children, with several items selling fast.

In other news, Walmart has teamed up with the Muppets for "A Who Knew Carol," a Christmas campaign inspired by The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Will you be purchasing this plush set next week? Let us know on social media.

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