The Tropical Americas entrance archway is nearly complete at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as crews wrap up painting the structure and adding thematic detailing.

Tropical Americas Archway Nearly Complete

In the last couple days, crews have painted the large archway that guests will walk under when entering the land. The archway has a burnt red color that almost resembles a dark rusty terracotta. It’s also been intentionally aged and weathered to appear more authentic.

Scaffolding remains around the archway, so we don’t have a clear view of the structure yet.

Mayan-inspired carvings were added earlier this month. The carvings feature a flower and what animals. These might be direct references to the attractions of the land: El Carrusel de los Animalitos, Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto, and Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

Compare the photos in the park today to the concept art below:

The archway will lead guests into the fictional village of Pueblo Esperanza. There, guests will be able to ride El Carrusel de los Animalitos and Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto, as well as dine at a hacienda (formerly Restaurantosaurus) and enjoy a playground. In the jungle will be Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent (formerly DINOSAUR).

The land is scheduled to open in 2027. Read more construction updates.

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