Construction Begins on Cinderella Gingerbread Castle at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Cinderella’s Dream Castle-inspired gingerbread display is currently being prepped for installation at Disney’s Contemporary Resort as the holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort arrives.

Contemporary Resort Gingerbread Castle

When we visited the resort on Monday, November 9, 2026, we noticed that tall blue curtains were installed on the Grand Canyon concourse, the floor where shops and Chef Mickey’s are located. It’s located next to the walkway to Bay Lake Tower.

When we viewed the area from a higher floor, we could see that the small, closed-off area was for the Gingerbread Castle.

The bakery team was seen working on the structure, which features sheets of gingerbread and other multi-colored ingredients. More sheets and special treats should be added within the next couple of days.

Fake pictures of snowy trees are also installed around the castle.

This will be the 15th year that the Contemporary Resort has hosted a gingerbread display.

Disney has not announced when this year’s display will be finished, but it was successfully installed by November 14 last year. See the finished product from 2025 above.

The display, which was 17 feet tall and 25 feet wide and took 30 days to assemble, was made of:

613 pounds of sugar

1013 pounds of flour

440 jars of honey

13 gallons of milk

60 pounds of fondant

43 pounds of royal icing

513 eggs

113 pounds of gingerbread spice

95 pounds of chocolate

1,200+ gingerbread bricks

14 hidden Mickeys (one for each year it has been displayed)

1 hidden 5-legged goat

14 sprinklings of magical pixie dust

Along with the gingerbread display, an array of prepackaged snacks, specialty drinks, and merchandise was also available for purchase.

Ahead of the gingerbread prep, Disney previously confirmed that the Grand Floridian gingerbread house will not return this year. However, there will be miniature gingerbread displays instead.

Are you excited for this year’s Contemporary Resort gingerbread castle? Let us know on social media.

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