Winnie the Pooh & Friends Sweatshirts Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has new pullover sweatshirts featuring Winnie the Pooh and his friends, perfect for winter weather.

Winnie the Pooh & Friends Sweatshirt – $59.99

An embroidered appliqué on the chest of this white sweatshirt features Pooh bear, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl. The Disneyland Resort wordmark is embroidered in black below the characters.

Winnie the Pooh Sweatshirt – $59.99

Just Winnie the Pooh is on this sweatshirt, pictured four times making different expressions. The sweatshirt is dark blue and the Disneyland Resort wordmark is embroidered in white.

Tigger Sweatshirt – $59.99

Tigger is pictured on four different appliqués in various poses. The sweatshirt is dark green and the Disneyland Resort wordmark is white.

Eeyore Sweatshirt – $59.99

Eeyore is pictured in various positions against a heather gray sweatshirt. The Disneyland Resort wordmark is embroidered in black.

We found these sweatshirts at Pooh Corner in Disneyland Park. Also check out new Winnie the Pooh holiday merchandise.

Guests can encounter Winnie the Pooh and his pals near Pooh Corner, as well as ride The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Watch our ride POV below.

Which sweatshirt is your favorite? Let us know on social media.

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