Disney Animation TV and ‘Beauty and the Beast' Enchanted Mirror Arrive at Walt Disney World

Two unique Disney collectibles have arrived at Walt Disney World as part of the Disney Story Collection. The new merchandise includes a retro-inspired television that brings classic Disney animation to life and an enchanted mirror inspired by the animated classic Beauty and the Beast.

Disney Animation TV Set – $99

The Disney Animation TV Set recreates the look of a vintage television, complete with a brown exterior, cream-colored front, speaker, and silver dials. Rather than displaying a traditional picture, the screen features a large animation flip-book that brings scenes from classic Disney cartoons to life as its pages turn.

The set includes three interchangeable flip-books, each featuring a different piece of Disney animation. One recreates the opening of Steamboat Willie, featuring Mickey Mouse and his familiar whistling. Another is based on the Silly Symphony short Flowers and Trees, while the third features a scene from The Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia.

Music from the corresponding animated film plays through the television as the animation runs. The front of the television opens to allow guests to change the flip-books, with room inside to store the ones not currently in use. The TV is battery-operated, and its vintage-inspired design makes it a display piece as well as an interactive collectible.

The television is also available at Disneyland Resort.

‘Beauty and the Beast' Enchanted Mirror – $99

Also available is an Enchanted Mirror inspired by Beauty and the Beast. The collectible recreates the magical mirror given to Belle by the Beast, which allows her to see what is happening beyond the castle.

The mirror comes in a decorative silver-and-blue presentation box with rose-gold accents. The packaging features an illustration of the mirror alongside artwork of Belle and the Beast, giving the collectible a presentation inspired by the beloved animated film.

The Enchanted Mirror is advertised with lights, sounds, and video, bringing the iconic magical object to life. Its design makes it a distinctive addition to the Disney Story Collection and a tribute to one of Disney Animation's most recognizable stories.

Both the Disney Animation TV Set and the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Mirror were spotted at Big Top Souvenirs in Magic Kingdom.

Will you be taking home either one of these new items in the Story Collection? Let us know on social media!

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.