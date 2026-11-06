Disney Files Permit for Star Tours Construction at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World has filed a permit for unknown construction at Star Tours in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Star Tours Permit

The permit contracts Engineering Design Services, a multi-discipline industrial engineering firm. The contractor and description of “General Construction” don’t offer much information about what the work could entail. The permit was filed by Disney’s Facility Asset Management (FAM) team, which usually handles general maintenance.

Depending on the scale of work, it could happen completely out of guest view after hours, or Star Tours could potentially close for refurbishment.

The permit expires in one year on November 2, 2027.

Watch one of our Star Tours POV videos below.

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