New Holiday R2-H16 Droid Debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A festive new addition to the lineup of Star Wars astromechs found on Batuu has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

R2-H16 Holiday Droid – $129.99

The R2-H16 Holiday Droid features a Christmas-inspired design, interactive features, and its own holiday personality chip.

The droid’s dome is painted green with a white band around its base, resembling a winter hat. A red pom-pom sits on top, completing the holiday look.

This interactive, remote-controlled droid includes a controller, light and sound effects, removable panels, and removable doors. It also comes with a special holiday personality chip, allowing R2-H16 to express its festive personality through themed sounds.

The droid’s body features a variety of molded mechanical details, including vents, panels, and circular ports, while its legs carry the same red-and-green holiday color scheme.

R2-H16 comes packaged in a black display box featuring Star Wars characters and festive holiday artwork. A large, red-bordered window allows shoppers to see the droid inside, while the red Star Wars logo appears at the top of the packaging.

We spotted this R2-H16 Holiday Droid at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.

See the full list of holiday merchandise available for the 2026 season at Walt Disney World.

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