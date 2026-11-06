Marvel Announces VisionQuest Official Podcast Featuring Paul Bettany, James Spader, and More

A new podcast about the Marvel series VisionQuest on Disney+ is set to premiere with the series’ season finale.

VisionQuest Podcast Premiere

The VisionQuest Official Podcast will bring together stars Paul Bettany (Vision), James Spader (Ultron), and Ruaridh Mollica (Tommy Maximoff), alongside series showrunner Terry Matalas, for a discussion hosted by Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez.

The podcast will be available to watch in video format on Disney+ and Marvel’s official YouTube channel, while an audio-only version will be released on major podcast platforms. Marvel announced the podcast in a November 4 Instagram post.

Vellani, who portrays Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Alvarez also host the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday official podcast, which revisits major MCU films ahead of the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday this December.

VisionQuest follows the events of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, continuing the story of White Vision as he searches for a sense of identity and purpose. The series also marks the return of Spader as Ultron, the artificial intelligence villain previously featured in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Although Marvel has not provided specific discussion topics, the podcast’s release alongside the season finale suggests that the cast and creative team may address major developments and revelations from the series. Viewers should be mindful of potential spoilers.

The VisionQuest Official Podcast premieres on Tuesday, November 10, at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), the same time the eighth and final episode of VisionQuest arrives on Disney+.

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