Newborn Zebra Makes First Public Appearance at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

A newborn zebra foal has made her public debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, where she was spotted exploring the resort’s main savanna area alongside her mother.

New Baby Zebra Makes Savanna Debut

As previously announced by Disney, a zebra named Aziza recently gave birth to a healthy female foal at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. The young zebra has now begun exploring the resort’s Arusha Savanna, one of several habitats where guests can observe African wildlife.

During a recent visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we spotted the newborn foal wandering through the grassy Arusha Savanna. Her distinctive black-and-white stripes were on full display as she explored her surroundings, occasionally lowering her head toward the grass.

The young zebra remained close to her mother, Aziza, frequently returning to her side as the pair moved through the habitat together.

The foal has not yet been publicly named.

The Arusha Savanna is located on the grounds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, specifically next to the resort’s central Jambo House and its attached guest wings. Guests can observe animals roaming the resort’s savannas from designated viewing areas and select guest room balconies.

The newborn zebra is among several recent additions to the animal population at Walt Disney World. Other arrivals include four critically endangered Jamaican iguanas, Ankole calf Raisin, and three nyala calves born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Disney has also shared that Alika, a colobus monkey at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is expecting her first baby.

Are you hoping to spot Aziza and her new foal during your next visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge? Share your thoughts with us on social media.

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