D23 'Jolly Holiday on the Lot' Returns for 2026, Featuring Rare ‘Beauty and the Beast' Rough Cut Screening

Disney has shared dates and details for an exclusive D23 event, Jolly Holiday on the Lot, returning this December.

Jolly Holiday with D23

The annual D23 holiday celebration will take place on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT, inviting Disney fans to explore the historic Walt Disney Studios lot decorated for the holiday season.

Guests can enjoy character meet-and-greets, themed photo opportunities, live music, and entertainment throughout the event. A DJ will spin holiday favorites alongside live musicians and a cappella singers, while roaming jugglers, magicians, and balloon artists provide additional entertainment.

Other activities include airbrush face painting, family-friendly winter crafts, and Disney VoluntEARS activities, including a Toys for Tots gift drive.

Complimentary refreshments will include popcorn, candied apples, hot cocoa, and other sweet and savory treats. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks, the Buena Vista Dessert Shoppe, Starbucks at the Frank G. Wells Building, and a holiday bar.

The celebration will also offer shopping opportunities at The Walt Disney Company Store, The Walt Disney Studio Store, and the Friends of Disney Shopping Village. Guests can browse holiday merchandise, special offers, and exclusive Disney collectibles.

The Walt Disney Company Store will offer two event-exclusive Beauty and the Beast pins featuring Belle and the Beast, while D23 Members can take advantage of special merchandise and pricing at The Walt Disney Studio Store. Every ticket holder will also receive an event-exclusive metal ornament commemorating the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast.

One of the event’s highlights will be a special presentation titled “Before It Was a Tale as Old as Time,” celebrating the 35th anniversary of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast. The presentation will feature a rare screening of the film’s work-in-progress version, originally shown at the New York Film Festival on September 29, 1991.

Before the screening, Disney Legends Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle; Don Hahn, the film’s producer; and Mark Henn, a supervising animator on the film, will participate in a discussion recalling the groundbreaking 1991 presentation.

Guests purchasing this special ticket will also receive an exclusive Beauty and the Beast 35th anniversary pin, the commemorative metal ornament, and admission to the evening’s Jolly Holiday festivities.

Jolly Holiday on the Lot Ticket Prices and Details

Tickets for Jolly Holiday on the Lot go on sale Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) through D23.com.

Three ticket options are available:

General Admission: $59 for D23 Gold Members or $79 for General Members. Includes access to the celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, and the commemorative ornament.

$59 for D23 Gold Members or $79 for General Members. Includes access to the celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., entertainment, refreshments, giveaways, and the commemorative ornament. Early Shopping: $119 for D23 Gold Members only. Includes shopping access beginning at 3 p.m., followed by the main celebration and commemorative ornament.

$119 for D23 Gold Members only. Includes shopping access beginning at 3 p.m., followed by the main celebration and commemorative ornament. Beauty and the Beast Screening: $79 for Gold Members or $99 for General Members. Includes the special screening, Disney Legends discussion, anniversary pin, commemorative ornament, and access to the evening celebration.

Both D23 Gold and General Members may purchase tickets for themselves and up to five guests, with each attendee requiring a separate ticket. The purchasing D23 Member must be present for their guests to enter. Children under age three can attend without a ticket but will not receive event gifts or giveaways unless ticketed.

For more Disney holiday offerings, check out the new Disney Takes a Holiday exhibit at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

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