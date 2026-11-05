Disneyland Hotel Welcomes Winter With Festive New Entryway Rug and Lobby Mural

The holiday season is beginning to take shape at the Disneyland Hotel, where a festive new rug and a colorful Sleeping Beauty Castle mural have appeared near the hotel’s main entrance.

Disneyland Hotel Holiday Mural and Rug

Both displays feature icy blue hues, snowflakes, and whimsical winter designs to welcome guests ahead of the official start of the 2026 holiday season at Disneyland Resort.

A large, winter-themed rug now stretches across the covered entrance to the Disneyland Hotel. The predominantly blue design features a winding, icy white pathway resembling a frozen river, surrounded by snowflakes, swirling patterns, and scattered ice skates.

The words “Disneyland Hotel” are prominently displayed in the center in an ornate, icy blue font, surrounded by decorative snowflakes and starbursts. The rug’s deep blue border features additional winter motifs, including pairs of ice skates that appear to glide across the design.

During our visit, the rug had only recently been installed, and stanchions and ropes were still in place to prevent guests from walking across it.

Just inside the hotel’s main entrance, a large decorative mural continues the wintry theme. The artwork features a stylized depiction of Sleeping Beauty Castle, with its pink and blue towers standing against a deep blue backdrop filled with sparkling snowflakes, starbursts, and fireworks-inspired designs.

The mural also serves as a backdrop for three colorful floral arrangements displayed on round tables with wooden bases. Bright yellow sunflowers, orange and pink blooms, and other seasonal flowers provide a striking contrast to the cool winter colors of the artwork. Large white geometric planters filled with greenery and additional flowers frame the display on either side.

Large circular designs on either side of the castle resemble snow-covered trees and icy woodland scenery. Layers of blue and white along the bottom create the appearance of snowdrifts, while the Disneyland Hotel name appears on a blue ribbon beneath the castle.

Together, the mural and entrance rug create a coordinated winter welcome for guests arriving at the Disneyland Hotel, bringing a touch of seasonal magic to the property before the holiday festivities officially begin.

Holidays at Disneyland Resort officially begin November 13, but the resort is preparing with a variety of decorations in both parks. Disney also just released the resort’s full holiday menus and a list of holiday novelties.

What do you think of the Disneyland Hotel’s winter decorations? Share your thoughts with us on social media.

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