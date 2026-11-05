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Opening Date Announced for Bountiful Valley Brews at Disney California Adventure

By Shannen Ace,

8 days ago

Disney Eats announced the opening date for Bountiful Valley Brews, a new outdoor bar at Disney California Adventure.

Bountiful Valley Brews Opening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8mNw_1Go9ZW5V00

Bountiful Valley Brews will officially open to park guests on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Disney released the full menu with prices a few days ago. Bountiful Valley Brews will serve cocktails, beers, hard seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages, and pepperoni pizza egg rolls.

We’ve been watching construction of the kiosk over the past several weeks. It will be located in Performance Corridor near the Avengers Campus main entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dx82g_1Go9ZW5V00

The name is a nod to Bountiful Valley Farm, an opening-day land in California Adventure dedicated to agriculture.

Are you excited to visit Bountiful Valley Brews? Let us know on social media.

For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news worldwide, visit WDWNT.

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