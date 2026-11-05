Universal Studios Hollywood Launches $1,000 Annual Pass Including VIP & Fan Fest Nights Tickets

Universal Studios Hollywood has launched a new Annual Pass tier with even more benefits than the existing three.

Universal Studios Hollywood Diamond Annual Pass

The Diamond Annual Pass is now the highest available Annual Pass option for Universal Studios Hollywood, above Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Diamond features all the perks of the previous tiers, including no blockout dates, one Halloween Horror Nights ticket, and free parking.

Brand-new benefits exclusive to Diamond are:

Universal Express Access from park opening to each participating ride, attraction, and show (one time per day)

One complimentary ticket to Fan Fest Nights.

One complimentary VIP Experience ticket.

20% discount on in-park food, beverage, and merchandise.

For comparison, the Platinum tier gets Express after 3 p.m. with in-park discounts between 10 and 15%.

The Diamond Annual Pass is $999.95 total or $50/month after a $449.95 down payment.

That’s a big jump from Platinum’s $599.95, but that extra $400 is well worth it considering a VIP Experience starts at $359.95 and all-day Express is $189.95.

Ticket pricing for Universal Fan Fest Nights 2027 has yet to be announced but last year, general admission was $74.

What do you think of this new Annual Pass option? Will you be upgrading? Let us know on social media!

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