Bring The Magic Home With Wait Time TV and the NEW MagicBeacon for MagicBand+

This post contains sponsored content fromWait Time Signs.

Missing the magic of the Disney Parks between vacations? What if you could check real-time attraction wait times, watch live fireworks, enjoy your favorite park entertainment, and even have your MagicBand+ light up right from your living room?

With Wait Time TV from Wait Time Signs, you can bring the Disney resort experience home, complete with live park information, personalized vacation features, and entertainment from the parks.

And now, with the NEW MagicBeacon accessory, your MagicBand+ can join the fun, lighting up, flashing, and vibrating in sync with live Disney fireworks shows!

Whether you’re counting down to your next vacation or wishing you were strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., Wait Time TV offers a new way to stay connected to the parks every day.

Turn Your Television Into Your Own Disney Resort Channel

Wait Time TV is a compact media player that connects to your television using an included HDMI cable, similar to an Apple TV or Roku device.

Once connected, your television becomes a personalized resort channel featuring real-time Disney Parks information, live entertainment, and interactive experiences.

You can even customize your experience with a personalized resort welcome screen, complete with the excitement of checking into your favorite Disney hotel.

And that’s just the beginning!

Keep Up With the Disney Parks From Home

Ever find yourself checking attraction wait times even when you’re nowhere near Walt Disney World? With Wait Time TV, you can keep an eye on the parks throughout the day without picking up your phone.

The system features 24/7 access to live park data, including real-time attraction wait times across all six Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks.

It’s a fun way to stay connected to the parks, whether you’re planning your next visit or just curious about what’s happening at your favorite attractions.

Watch LIVE Disney Fireworks From Your Couch

One of Wait Time TV’s most exciting features is the ability to experience Disney fireworks without leaving home.

Enjoy close-up, high-definition views of live fireworks shows, bringing the sights and sounds of the parks to your television.

You can also visit the Virtual Terrace, featuring a live-streamed view of the Orlando skyline. Watch the scenery throughout the day and enjoy views of the nightly fireworks from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Dim the lights, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and enjoy a little Disney magic at the end of the day!

NEW MagicBeacon Makes Your MagicBand+ Come Alive at Home!

Here’s where things get even more magical.

Disney fans know how exciting it is when their MagicBand+ lights up and vibrates during nighttime spectaculars in the parks. But what happens to those bands once your vacation ends?

With the NEW MagicBeacon accessory from Wait Time Signs, they don’t have to sit in a drawer waiting for your next trip!

MagicBeacon connects to your Wait Time TV device and allows your compatible MagicBand+ to interact with the action on your television.

When you’re watching a supported live Disney fireworks stream, your MagicBand+ can light up, flash, and vibrate in real time with the show, recreating part of the experience of watching the fireworks in person.

And MagicBeacon does much more than synchronize with fireworks!

Tink Alert: Your MagicBand+ can flash and vibrate when Tinker Bell takes flight during the nightly fireworks.

Your MagicBand+ can flash and vibrate when Tinker Bell takes flight during the nightly fireworks. Custom Colors and Designs: Choose your favorite colors or create custom lighting designs for your MagicBands.

Choose your favorite colors or create custom lighting designs for your MagicBands. Timers and Alerts: Put your MagicBands to work around the house with personalized alerts and reminders.

Put your MagicBands to work around the house with personalized alerts and reminders. Friends and Family: Guests with compatible MagicBand+ wristbands can participate, too!

Guests with compatible MagicBand+ wristbands can participate, too! No Complicated Pairing: There’s no need for Bluetooth pairing, individual band activation, or a separate app. Just use a charged MagicBand+.

It’s an exciting way to give your MagicBand+ a little more magic long after your Disney vacation is over!

Watch Four Disney Parks Livestreams at Once

Can’t decide which park you’d rather be visiting?

With Magical MultiView, you don’t have to choose!

This feature allows you to watch up to four live park streams simultaneously on your television.

You could be watching a parade at Magic Kingdom, enjoying a walkthrough of EPCOT, following a livestreamer through Disneyland, and catching a nighttime spectacular, all on the same screen!

It’s a particularly fun feature for Disney fans who enjoy following park livestreamers and keeping up with the excitement happening throughout the day.

Count Down to Your Next Disney Vacation

One of the best parts of planning a Disney vacation is watching the days tick down until your trip.

Wait Time TV makes that anticipation even more exciting with its Vacation Countdown Fireworks Show.

Instead of checking a calendar, you can enjoy a themed countdown experience right on your television as your next Disney adventure gets closer.

The personalized resort welcome screen adds another special touch, making your television feel a little more like the resort experience you know and love.

And when you’re missing your last vacation, you can even upload your favorite vacation photos to display on Wait Time TV.

Everything You Need for Your Own Resort TV Experience

Wait Time TV includes the All Parks Package and VIP Package, giving subscribers access to the complete collection of park information, live entertainment, and premium viewing features.

The device comes with the media player, HDMI cable, power adapter, and remote control.

All you need is a compatible television with an HDMI input, an internet connection, and an active Wait Time TV subscription to get started.

For Disney fans who want to take the experience even further, MagicBeacon adds interactive MagicBand+ lighting effects and additional customization options with its separate subscription add-on.

Bring the Disney Magic Home and Save 15% With WDWNT!

Whether you’re watching live fireworks, checking attraction wait times, counting down to your next vacation, or lighting up your MagicBand+ with MagicBeacon, Wait Time TV offers plenty of ways to enjoy the Disney Parks from the comfort of home.

It’s also a fun gift idea for the Disney fan who already seems to have everything!

WDWNT readers can save 15% with promo code NEWS15 atWaitSigns.com.

Explore Wait Time TV and the NEW MagicBeacon accessory to bring a little more Disney magic into your everyday life!