Full List of PhotoPass Magic Shots at 2026 Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Disney PhotoPass has revealed the festive Magic Shots and photo ops for guests attending this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Mickey & Minnie Mouse

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A.

Santa Mickey and Minnie pose next to you while holding mugs of hot chocolate and a plate of cookies.

Olaf

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A.

Olaf is wrapped up in a purple scarf as presents, candy canes, and ornaments adorn him like a Christmas tree.

Pluto

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located at the entrance of the park before the turnstiles.

Hold up a letter prop as Reindeer Pluto holds more letters in his mouth next to you.

The Muppets Christmas Carol

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near The Hall of Presidents.

This Magic Shot depicts Bob and Emily Cratchit, as well as Tiny Tim, caroling on a snowdrift.

Santa Jack Sleigh

Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located at the top of Main Street, U.S.A. between the lawns.

Look up into the sky as Santa Jack Skellington flies with his sleigh in front of a large golden moon. Zero leads the skeleton reindeer.

Mickey Mouse Snowman

Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the Cinderella Castle hub area and by the Partners statue.

This Magic Shot depicts a Mickey-inspired snowman wearing a blue-and-purple hat and scarf.

Holiday Orange Bird

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Swiss Family Treehouse in Adventureland.

Orange Bird is seen wearing a red scarf and hat in this Magic Shot.

Mickey Mouse Peppermint

Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located in the Cinderella Castle hub area.

You can hold up a large Mickey-shaped peppermint prop for this photo.

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade Prop & Border

Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers located on Main Street, U.S.A., before Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

This green frame shows Mickey and Minnie in holiday outfits as they are surrounded by presents and candy canes. “2026” is shown in gold at the bottom, and you can hold a blue sign that says, “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.”

Goofy

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A.

Goofy is wearing a red-and-green elf outfit and is walking while holding a toppling pile of presents.

Chip ‘n' Dale Ornament

Available from Disney PhotoPass photographers on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Liberty Square, and near the Swiss Family Treehouse in Adventureland.

Your portrait turns into a photo ornament surrounded by a candy cane border and nestled amongst pine needles and holiday light strands. The chipmunk duo are seen in the top left and bottom right corners.

Winter Confetti

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park.

You can pretend to blow winter confetti made with white snowflakes and Mickey heads in this Magic Shot.

Winter Tinker Bell

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers facing Cinderella Castle, and by the Cinderella Castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus.

Hold out your hand for Tinker Bell in this photo. The fairy is wearing a holiday green outfit with white trim.

Mistletoe

Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers around the park.

You can pretend to hold up a sprig of mistletoe in this Magic Shot.

Holiday Mickey Mouse Lights

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Christmas tree in Town Square.

Surround yourself with Mickey head-shaped holiday lights in this photo.

Zero

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near the Haunted Mansion.

Zero, the ghost dog from The Nightmare Before Christmas, is holding a candy cane in his mouth while posed next to you.

Stitch

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Tomorrowland.

Stitch can be seen sitting in a box wrapped with red paper reminiscent of Lilo’s dress.

Holiday Light Painting

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located on the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Liberty Square.

A large red-and-white peppermint can be seen behind you in this photo.

Bean Bunny

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located near The Hall of Presidents.

In this Magic Shot, Bean Bunny from The Muppets Christmas Carol can pose next to you, along with garlands of pine needles adorned with red bows.

Gift Box

Available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer located at the Christmas Tree in Town Square.

Hold out your hands and look inside a red-and-white striped present in this Magic Shot.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2026

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight on select dates. Guests with party tickets can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m.

The holiday celebration features Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration stage show, complimentary cookies and cocoa at select locations, and opportunities to experience select attractions.

Our full guide to the 2025 party offers a look at last year's entertainment, complimentary treats, character greetings, and more. Watch the parade below:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party runs from November 8 through December 22, 2026. Only five more party dates are available for purchase, so get your tickets soon if you plan on going.

Which PhotoPass design is your favorite? Let us know on social media.

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