Disney Testing AI Generated Lyric Videos for Classic Movies Starting with 'Herculues'

Disney Music Group is exploring creating lyric videos for some of their older IPs using OpenArt’s generative AI platform.

AI Generated Lyric Videos

OpenArt was one of five companies that presented at the Disney Accelerator 2026 Demo Day. Through a collaboration with Disney Music Group, OpenArt is “leveraging its custom suite of tools to help creative teams rapidly explore and evaluate visual concepts for lyric videos inspired by a song's themes, mood, and emotional tone.”

The collaboration, Disney said, “demonstrates how creative teams can iterate more freely, generating and evaluating multiple concepts in hours rather than weeks, enabling new fan experiences around Disney music between major releases.”

Disney Music Group tested the technology by creating a lyric video for “Go the Distance” from Hercules, creating additional material that looks like it could come from the film.

Disney Music Group SVP of Commerce & Digital Karen Lieberman said, “The need for additional material and creative video has just exploded over the last few years,” particularly for social media and Disney+. “Unfortunately, a lot of our classic catalog was made at a time when a lot of this video wasn’t being made as normal course of business, so for us, the idea of working with OpenArt and having the ability to generate new material for catalog titles was really just something that was exciting to us.”

OpenArt CEO Coco Mao said they “focus on building trust with our creators and also the model providers.” They have hundreds of AI models and recently launched the OpenArt Director platform, which can create 5 minute videos. They have also created an IP infringement detection system.

See the technology in the Disney Accelerator Demo Day 2026 video below.

Demo Day also introduced the possibility of AI robots helping guests park and cleaning 3D glasses.

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