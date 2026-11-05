Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings Return Dates Announced for Disney's Animal Kingdom

Disney has confirmed the dates for the holiday version of Tree of Life Awakenings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition

Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition will perform from November 13, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

Nightly Tree of Life Awakenings projection shows returned on November 1, 2026. There are three different shows that rotate every 10 minutes beginning at dusk each evening and continuing until the park closes. Right now, performances begin at approximately 6:10 p.m. but they will shift earlier as the days get shorter.

There are two holiday shows featuring wintry scenes and a special musical score. Watch our video of the holiday shows below.

When the holiday season begins at Walt Disney World on November 13, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also host Merry Menagerie and Santa’s Holiday Grove.

Merry Menagerie merchandise is already available.

Are you visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom this winter? Let us know on social media.

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