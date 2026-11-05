'Big Hero 6' Director Don Hall Returns to Disney After Stint With Skydance, Working on Unannounced Project

Director Don Hall has returned to Walt Disney Animation Studios after just two years with Skydance Animation. He is working on an unannounced project.

Don Hall Returns to Disney

TheWrap exclusively revealed the news, which comes from “several people with knowledge of the situation.” Hall is already working on an unannounced project with Disney.

Hall left Disney in June 2024 to develop an original animated film with Skydance. This didn’t come to fruition, although he did work on Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, which releases on Netflix next month.

Hall directed Winnie the Pooh (2011), Big Hero 6 (2014), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), and Strange World (2022). He co-directed Moana (2016). He co-wrote Meet the Robinsons (2007), executive produced Wish (2023), and worked on the story of several other Disney films beginning in the late ’90s including The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and The Princess and the Frog (2009).

For Big Hero 6, Hall earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. He was nominated for Raya and the Last Dragon.

What project do you hope Hall is working on? Let us know on social media.

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