Disney's All-Star Music Resort Pool Bar Refurbishment Dates Updated

The Singing Spirits Pool Bar at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is now temporarily closed for refurbishment, and we now have a reopening timeframe.

Singing Spirits Pool Bar Closed for Refurbishment

Just last month, we previously reported that the bar would be closing on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Operating hours are not listed on the website beginning on that date.

However, a recent update to the bar’s official webpage now states that it closed on Monday, November 2, for refurbishment. Disney has not announced an opening date other than “early 2027.”

Read more:

“From November 2, 2026, through early 2027, Singing Spirits Pool Bar at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort will be closed for refurbishment. During this time, a temporary pool bar will be available nearby. Guests may see or hear construction activity in the area during daytime hours while the work is underway.”

For more information about refurbishments and closures at Walt Disney World, check out our dedicated page here.

Earlier this summer, Disney released All-Star Resorts resort-specific merchandise.

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