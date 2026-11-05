Fyre Drill to Close for Two Days Next Week at Universal Epic Universe

Fyre Drill, a How to Train Your Dragon water ride at Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, will be closed for two days next week.

Fyre Drill Closure at Epic Universe

In an announcement made under the “Temporary Closures” section of the Theme Park and City Walk hours page, the ride will be closed on November 9, 2026, and November 10, 2026. Universal has not announced any further details about why the attraction will be closed.

Earlier this year, Fyre Drill was closed for a brief refurbishment period that was originally supposed to last from February 1 through February 7; however, it was extended by another week. It reopened on February 14.

Next year, the ride will be closed from January 25, 2027, to February 4, 2027.

Fyre Drill is an interactive boat ride run by the Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut. It’s located at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk in Universal Epic Universe.

Watch our ride POV from both teams' perspectives below:

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