Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid Closes Early Tonight at Magic Kingdom

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid will close early tonight, November 5, 2026, at Magic Kingdom.

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid Early Closure

The attraction will be closing at 7:00 p.m. tonight, even though the park is open until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Disney has not announced why the ride is closing early.

The ride returns to normal operating hours tomorrow, November 6.

Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid is a dark ride inspired by the classic animated film. It takes guests through the story, focusing on the musical numbers, with narration provided by Scuttle.

Watch our video of the attraction below:

Read more Magic Kingdom news, including the arrival of holiday decorations, more sold-out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates, and Annual Passholder-exclusive holiday merchandise.

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