Dinosaur Gertie's Ice Cream Baseball Cap Debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Show your love of Gertie the dinosaur with a new baseball cap available at Walt Disney World.

Gertie Ball Cap – $32.99

The white hat features embroidered artwork of Gertie licking an ice cream cone and the text “Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction,” based on the ice cream stop’s sign. The same artwork is also on a Gertie mug and tumbler first released in 2024.

On the back of the hat is the Disney’s Hollywood Studios wordmark embroidered in blue above the adjustable strap.

We found this at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

If you love Gertie, make sure to also check out our light-up Santa Gertie plush currently available for pre-order.

Gertie is also ready for the holidays with her Santa hat and ornament, plus crews have installed the giant Christmas tree at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney will also release new Gertie merchandise at Disney Jollywood Nights.

Are you taking home this Gertie ball cap? Let us know on social media.

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