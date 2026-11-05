Holiday Decorations Expand Across Magic Kingdom With Toy Soldiers, Candle Wreaths, & Garland

Even more holiday decor, including candle wreaths, toy soldiers, and garland, has arrived at Magic Kingdom as the holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort approaches.

Magic Kingdom Holiday Decorations

When we visited Magic Kingdom this week, we noticed sets of two toy soldiers were placed inside the garden beds at the front of Main Street, U.S.A., by the giant Christmas tree. They are wearing red uniforms with white and yellow accents and black boots. Small red and white pillars are placed behind the soldiers.

Holiday decor has also arrived in the window displays of the Emporium, which include red and green plaid bows, large sleigh bells, multi-colored ornaments, holiday gift boxes, presents, and more.

Different merchandise items, including toys, games, and apparel, are also on display.

Also on Main Street, U.S.A., holiday wreaths with a fake candle in the middle and a red bow in the center are hung from a white arch. Meanwhile, two sleigh bells tied together with a red bow are featured on the very end of the arch.

Garland with ornaments, tinsel, and more are also hung on the front and sides of the Emporium’s storefront sign that reads “Main Street Fashion and Apparel.” A green and red bow is placed in the middle of the garland.

The Crystal Palace has also gotten a holiday makeover with a decorated garland, including flowers and ornaments, draped along the restaurant’s porch roofline and wrapped around the pillars, porch lights, and on top of the main door.

There were also several red and white flowers just outside of Casey’s Corner.

Over the past few days, Disney has been putting up holiday decorations-including the giant tree-all around Magic Kingdom in preparation for the upcoming holiday season and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which begins on November 8. Many dates have already sold out.

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