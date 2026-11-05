First Look at 2026 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Dishes

We got to preview the 17th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, which takes place later this month. The event features the highest number of offerings to date with 55 dishes and 220 beverages.

2026 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Tastings

Menu items include the Slow Cooked Berkshire Pork Belly from Smokin’ D’s BBQ and Crispy Fried Eggplant from Amare. Both of these will be exclusively available on Friday.

Available both days of the event will be the Slow Braised Wagyu Beef Short Rib from Bourbon Steak, Oyster Espuma from Todd English’s bluezoo, and “Char Siu” Pulled Pork Slider from Carnival Corner.

Saturday’s exclusive menu items include the Chestnut Agnolotti from Il Mulino and Bluefin Tuna Hamachi from Kimonos.

Desserts available both days include the Cinnamon Roll Waffle, Rocher Chocolate, and Viral Dubai Strawberry Shot.

There will also be plenty to drink. Check out the full menus online.

The Food & Wine Classic will take place on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Different menus will be available on each day.

James Beard Award-winning Celebrity Chefs Todd English and Michael Mina will come together for the first time at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic to host an exclusive collaborative tasting experience.

Three interactive tasting experience seminars will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday before the causeway event: Beer Here!, Craft Cocktails, and Salud! A Journey Through Spain.

This year, the resort is partnering with the Orange County Sheriff Foundation as its 2026 charity beneficiary. The resort’s Area General Manager Sean Verney serves on the foundation’s board.

Food & Wine Classic Tickets

A one-day ticket is $215 per person plus taxes and fees, which includes unlimited food and beverage samples. There’s a 10% discount on a ticket bundle for both nights. Get your ticket at FoodAndWineClassic.com.

Are you attending the Food & Wine Classic? Let us know on social media.

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