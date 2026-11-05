Discovery River Amphitheater Partially Closes for Santa's Holiday Grove Prep at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Part of the Discovery River Amphitheater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is blocked off to prepare for Santa’s Holiday Grove.

Santa’s Holiday Grove Prep

Entrances to the south side of the amphitheater across from Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! are blocked by rolling planters. Though the amphitheater hosts no entertainment at this time, it is usually open for guests to sit down and relax.

It’s also the best vantage point for viewing Tropical Americas construction, so we aren’t able to see work on the new land as well as we could before.

The northeast section, across from Expedition Everest, is still open.

There are no Christmas decorations or other signs of preparation in the southern seating yet. Disney announced last month that Santa’s Holiday Grove would come to the area across from Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond!

During the last two holiday seasons, guests could interact with Santa at Restaurantosaurus in DinoLand U.S.A. The land officially closed on February 1 to become Tropical Americas.

This year, guests will find a trail with intermittent snow flurries, specialty food and beverages, a festive soundtrack, and Santa himself at the new holiday grove experience.

The holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort officially begins on November 13. We expect Santa’s Holiday Grove to open that day.

Are you excited to visit Santa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let us know on social media.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.