Annual Passholder-Exclusive Merchandise for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Revealed

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party when it kicks off on November 8, 2026.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Passholder Merchandise

Disney shared a sneak peek photo of the shirt and pin coming soon to Magic Kingdom on the Annual Passholder perks and extras page. The long-sleeve T-shirt was folded neatly on wrapping paper with the pin attached to a black and red plaid bow. Around the new merchandise were cookies, ornaments, mugs, ribbon, string, and more.

The green shirt has red stitching on the collar with “Passholder” written in gold, with holly on both sides. Meanwhile, an image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by trees and presents is featured in the center. A “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” banner is underneath with “2026” on the sides.

A collectible pin will also be available for purchase, as seen in the photo above. It’s placed on the red and black plaid bow next to the shirt.

“Step out in style this holiday season with some Passholder-exclusive Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merch! Available exclusively during the party, this holly jolly collection features a cozy kelly green T-shirt and matching pin featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse sporting their holiday best. It’s giving Passholder magic meets holiday chic! Purchase yours at the Emporium during the event, and don’t forget Passholders can save $10 on their party tickets for select nights. We’ll see you at the party, passholders!”

Annual Passholders can purchase these items at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom and are only available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This is a separately ticketed event and is held on select nights from November 8, 2026 to December 22, 2026.

At the time of purchase, Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID in the “Tickets and Passes” section of their My Disney Experience app and a valid government-issued photo ID.

While Passholders could save $10 per ticket on select evening nights from November 8 through November 20 and November 29 through December 3, all of those dates have sold out. As of late, the remaining dates are December 10, 11, 13, 15, and 17, and tickets are $219 – $229 for adults. Kids ages 3 to 9 get a $10 discount.

All offerings, dates, hours of operation, and locations are subject to availability, change, closure, or cancellation without notice.

Over the past few days, we’ve gotten more information on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, including the full menus, inclement weather policies, and entertainment showtimes.

Will you be purchasing this Annual Passholder-exclusive merch? Let us know on social media.

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