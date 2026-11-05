D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announces Headlining Premiere Stage Presentations Featuring Marvel & Star Wars

Disney has revealed the headlining Premiere Stage presentations at next year’s D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The lineup includes Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney+ showcases.

Headlining Premiere Stage Presentations at D23 Asia

D23 Asia will be happening from June 25, 2027 to June 27, 2027 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

In addition to the daytime Convention experience, fans can end their day with nightly showcases at the Premiere Stage, featuring presentations for exclusive reveals, first looks, celebrity appearances, and live entertainment from across The Walt Disney Company.

This week, Disney revealed what fans can expect from the daily presentations.

On June 25, the Studio Showcase will headline the day, giving fans a first look at what’s coming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, with exclusive announcements, never-before-seen footage, celebrity appearances, and live performances.

The Disney+ Showcase will be held on June 26 and will feature upcoming Korean and Japanese series alongside new and returning programs, with first looks and appearances by Asian creators and celebrities. The shows featured in the teaser image above include FX’s Shōgun, Moving, and Twisted Wonderland.

To round out the event on June 27, Disney Hits Live! will be performed. Guests can hear hits from beloved Disney and Pixar films, sung by Broadway and Disney stars backed by a live band featuring animation, lighting, choreography, and music mashups.

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

This event will mark the first D23 Asia being hosted in Singapore, a one-of-a-kind celebration offering consumers exclusive, first access to the latest in Disney storytelling, creativity, and innovation. The event will convene Disney fans from across Asia Pacific and beyond, alongside top stars and storytellers from Hollywood and around the world, uniting global communities through shared fandom, iconic characters, and immersive experiences.

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is a global expansion of the ultimate fan experience launched in 2009 as D23 Expo by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has evolved into the premier global celebration of Disney storytelling and fandom.

What are your thoughts on the headlining presentations? Let us know on social media.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.